a year ago
BRIEF-Marketo reports Q2 loss per share $0.46
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 9:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marketo reports Q2 loss per share $0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Marketo Inc

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marketo announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $66 million versus i/b/e/s view $65.5 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.46

* Marketo Inc says co is withdrawing its previously issued financial guidance for full year 2016

* Marketo Inc says due to entry into an agreement and plan of merger with vista, company will not provide outlook for its q3 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

