BRIEF-Exar Corp sees Q2 non-gaap eps $0.07 to $0.09

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Exar Corp
* Exar corporation announces fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $27.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $26.6 million
* Sees Q2 net sales flat to up 3% sequentially
* Sees Q2 gaap eps $0.00 to $0.02; non-gaap eps $0.07 to $0.09
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $27.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 gaap eps $0.00 to $0.02; q2 non-gaap eps $0.07 to $0.09