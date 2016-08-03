BRIEF-Teletech cuts 2016 revenue forecast

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Teletech Holdings Inc

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.28

* Teletech announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.285 billion to $1.295 billion

* Q2 2016 gaap revenue decreased 1.6 percent to $305.1 million

* Qtrly non-gaap constant currency revenue increased 1.1 percent to $313.6 million over prior year

* Reducing full year 2016 revenue guidance

* Reducing full year 2016 revenue guidance

* Increasing fy 2016 operating margin guidance to range of 8.4 percent - 8.6 percent before asset impairments, restructuring charges