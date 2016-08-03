FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Five9 Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.02
August 3, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Five9 Inc

* Five9 revenue growth accelerates to 28% and adjusted ebitda margin improves to 6% in the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.07

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.02

* Q2 revenue $38.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $36.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $38.6 million to $39.6 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.21, revenue view $153.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $155.8 million to $157.8 million

* Sees q3 non-gaap net loss of $0.04 to $0.06 per share

* Sees 2016 non-gaap net loss in range of $0.12 to $0.16 per share

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $37.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

