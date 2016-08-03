BRIEF-Papa Murphy's Holdings Q2 EPS $0.06

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc :

* Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2016 Results

* Q2 revenue $29.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $33.4 million

* Qtrly domestic system comparable store sales compared with q2 of 2015 decreased by 4.0%,

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 domestic system-wide comparable store sales decline of approximately 2.0% to 3.0%

* Papa murphy's holdings inc sees fy capital expenditures, including acquisitions and divestitures of approximately $15.0 million to $17.0 million