BRIEF-EP Energy reports Q2 earnings per share $0.25

Aug 3 (Reuters) - EP Energy Corp

* Q2 earnings per share $0.25

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* EP Energy reports second quarter 2016 results with continued financial and operational improvement

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Says EP Energy updated its 2016 outlook

* Sees fy total production between 83 mboe/d - 86 mboe/d

* Q2 average daily oil production decreased 29 percent to 45.1 mbbls/d, down from 63.4 mbbls/d in q2 of 2015

* Sees FY capital program $475 million - $505 million