a year ago
BRIEF-Saexploration Q2 revenue drops 14.7 pct
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Saexploration Q2 revenue drops 14.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - SAExploration Holdings Inc

* SAExploration announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue fell 14.7 percent to $57 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.97

* SAExploration Holdings Inc says expects approximately 50% of projects in its backlog on June 30, 2016 to be completed during last six months of 2016

* Says contracted backlog of $86.5 million through 2017 and $383.4 million of bids outstanding at quarter-end

* Says as of June 30, 2016, sae's backlog was $86.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.