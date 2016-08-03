BRIEF-Bsquare Corp reports Q2 loss per share of $0.02

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Bsquare Corp

* Bsquare reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue fell 21 percent to $22.7 million

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $20 million to $22 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.02

* Says terminated employees representing approximately 13% of our total workforce

* Expect restucturing will result in approximately $1.8 million in annualized cost savings once implemented

* Bsquare corp says on july 28 our board of directors approved a restructuring plan that will reduce size of our engineering services organization

* Says total of 26 employees and contractors will be involved in a workforce reduction

* Currently expect to incur pre-tax restructuring charges to our gaap financial results of approximately $0.6 million in Q3 of 2016