FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Parsley Energy Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.04
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Parsley Energy Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Parsley Energy Inc.

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increasing guidance for full-year 2016 capital expenditures from $410-$460 million to $460-$510 million

* Company is increasing full-year 2016 production guidance from 31.5-34.5 mboe per day to 36.0-38.0 mboe per day

* Parsley is lowering full-year 2016 loe per boe guidance from $5.50-$6.50 to $4.50-$5.25

* Q2 net production averaged 35.7 mboe per day, up 23% versus 1q16 and 60% year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.