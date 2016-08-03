BRIEF-Parsley Energy Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Parsley Energy Inc.

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increasing guidance for full-year 2016 capital expenditures from $410-$460 million to $460-$510 million

* Company is increasing full-year 2016 production guidance from 31.5-34.5 mboe per day to 36.0-38.0 mboe per day

* Parsley is lowering full-year 2016 loe per boe guidance from $5.50-$6.50 to $4.50-$5.25

* Q2 net production averaged 35.7 mboe per day, up 23% versus 1q16 and 60% year-over-year