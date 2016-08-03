FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Emcor says enters into $1.3 billion credit agreement
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Emcor says enters into $1.3 billion credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Emcor Group Inc

* Emcor group, inc. Announces new expanded credit agreement

* Entered into a $1.3 billion credit agreement

* Credit agreement is comprised of a $900 million revolving credit facility and a $400 million term loan

* Proceeds to repay amounts drawn under revolving credit facility in connection with acquisition of ardent services, rabalais constructors

* Credit agreement, which matures in august 2021, replaces company's existing $1.1 billion credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
