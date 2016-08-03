BRIEF-Emcor says enters into $1.3 billion credit agreement

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Emcor Group Inc
* Emcor group, inc. Announces new expanded credit agreement
* Entered into a $1.3 billion credit agreement
* Credit agreement is comprised of a $900 million revolving credit facility and a $400 million term loan
* Proceeds to repay amounts drawn under revolving credit facility in connection with acquisition of ardent services, rabalais constructors
* Credit agreement, which matures in august 2021, replaces company's existing $1.1 billion credit agreement