FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Matador Resources Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.01 excluding items
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Matador Resources Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.01 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Matador Resources Co

* Q2 gaap loss per share $1.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Matador resources company reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.01 excluding items

* Oil production is expected to increase by 6 to 7% in q3 and by approximately same amount again in q4 of 2016

* Natural gas production is expected to decline by about 8 to 9% in q3 and then by another 4 to 5% in q4 of 2016

* Qtrly average daily production of approximately 28,000 barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day, an increase of 18% sequentially

* Has ample liquidity to continue its three-rig drilling program in delaware basin for remainder of 2016 and 2017

* Total oil equivalent production expected to remain relatively flat to q2 2016 production volumes during remaining two qtrs of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.