BRIEF-Ingevity posts Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.66
August 3, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ingevity posts Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ingevity Corp

* Ingevity reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

* Q2 earnings per share $0.56

* Q2 sales $248.7 million versus $262.2 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales $880 million to $910 million

* Says second half of year is expected to be impacted by planned outages at Ingevity's manufacturing facilities,

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.81, revenue view $909.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says cost reduction initiatives remain on track to deliver $25 million to $30 million for full year

* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA of between $180 million and $195 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

