August 3, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Metlife posts Q2 operating earnings per share $0.83

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc

* Metlife announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.83

* As a result of review, metlife recorded a non-cash charge to net income of $2.0 billion, net of deferred acquisition costs and after tax

* Accelerated 2016 annual variable annuity actuarial assumption review from Q3 to Q2 due to plan to separate substantial portion of U.S. retail business

* About $1.5 billion of charge attributable to changes in policyholder behavior assumptions and changes in economic and other actuarial assumptions

* Qtrly net derivative losses were $1.4 billion, after tax

* Qtrly net investment income was $4.9 billion, down 6 percent

* Qtrly operating premiums, fees & other revenues were $12.1 billion, down 1 percent on both a reported and on a constant currency basis over q2 of 2015.

* Says at quarter-end book value, excluding AOCI other than FCTA, was $53.20 per share, up 5 percent from $50.73 at June 30, 2015

* Metlife will conduct remainder of its annual actuarial assumption review, which addresses products other than variable annuities, in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [An7+8JHk]

