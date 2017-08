Aug 3 (Reuters) - MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp

* MagnaChip reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.51

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $180 million to $185 million

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.05

* Q2 revenue $167.1 million

* Q3 gross profit to be in range of 21 pct to 24 pct as a percent of revenue