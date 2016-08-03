FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Continental Resources expects 2016 production 210,000-220,000 BOE/day
August 3, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Continental Resources expects 2016 production 210,000-220,000 BOE/day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc

* Continental resources reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.32

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Purchase agreement to sell about 29,500 net acres of non-strategic leasehold in scoop play in oklahoma for $281 million

* Now expects production for year will be in a range of 210,000 and 220,000 boe per day

* Reduced 2016 guidance for production expense per boe and cash general and administrative (g&a) expense per boe

* Production expense is now expected to be in a range of $3.75 to $4.25 per boe for year

* Q2 2016 net production totaled approximately 20.0 million boe (mmboe), or 219,300 boe per day, down 5% from q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

