BRIEF-Xpo Logistics Q2 adjusted Non-GAAP shr $0.42 excluding items

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Xpo Logistics Inc

* Xpo logistics announces second quarter 2016 results

* Xpo logistics inc q2 adjusted non-gaap shr $0.42 excluding items

* Xpo logistics inc q2 shr $0.35

* Xpo logistics inc q2 shr view $0.20 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s

* Xpo logistics inc - raises 2016 financial targets

* Xpo logistics inc - increased its 2016 target for adjusted ebitda to at least $1.265 bln, from $1.25 bln

* Xpo logistics inc - increased 2016 target for free cash flow to at least $150 mln, from a range of $100 mln to $150 mln

* Xpo logistics inc - reaffirmed its full year 2018 target of approximately $1.7 bln of ebitda

* Xpo logistics inc - qtrly revenue $3,683.3 mln vs $1,215.9 mln

* Xpo logistics inc q2 rev view $3.81 bln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s