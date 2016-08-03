FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-CCA reports Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.69
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CCA reports Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Corrections Corp Of America

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.69

* Q2 revenue rose 0.9 percent to $463.3 million

* CCA reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 FFO per share $0.69

* Sees Q3 diluted EPS $0.46 to $0.48

* Corrections Corp of America sees FY FFO per diluted share $2.62 to $2.67

* Sees Q3 FFO per diluted share $0.66 to $0.68

* Sees Q3 normalized ffo per diluted share $0.67 to $0.68

* FY2016 FFO per share view $2.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 adjusted diluted eps $0.47 to $0.48

* Corrections Corp of America sees Q3 normalized FFO per diluted share $0.67 to $0.68

* Corrections Corp of America sees FY normalized FFO per diluted share $2.64 to $2.68

* During 2016 expect to invest approximately $99.0 million to $109.0 million in capital expenditures

* During 2016, expect to invest approximately $99.0 million to $109.0 million in capital expenditures

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.