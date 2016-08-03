FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Prudential Financial reports Q2 adj operating earnings per share $1.84

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc

* Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $1.84

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $8.1 billion

* Prudential financial, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $2.04

* Retirement segment reported adjusted operating income of $236 million for current quarter, compared to $237 million in year-ago quarter

* Assets under management amounted to $1.268 trillion at june 30, 2016, compared to $1.184 trillion at december 31, 2015

* Qtrly net income included pre-tax benefit from reserve updates,among others of $590 million for ongoing businesses

* U.S. Retirement solutions and investment management division reported adjusted operating income of $870 million for q2 of 2016

* Qtrly net income includes benefit of 88 cents/share, adjusted operating income includes a net unfavorable impact of about 62 cents/share

* U.S. Retirement solutions and investment management division reported adjusted operating income of $870 million for q2 of 2016, versus. $981 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

