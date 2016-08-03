FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TPG Specialty Lending qtrly net income per share $0.84
August 3, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-TPG Specialty Lending qtrly net income per share $0.84

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tpg Specialty Lending Inc

* TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces quarter ended june 30, 2016 financial results; board declares quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share for the third fiscal quarter of 2016 and approves an extension of stock repurchase plan

* Qtrly net income per share $0.84

* Qtrly net investment income of $25.5 million, or $0.43 per share, for the quarter ended june 30, 2016

* Says its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

