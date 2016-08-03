FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Bright Horizons Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.61
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bright Horizons Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc

* Bright horizons family solutions reports second quarter of 2016 financial results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.61

* Q2 revenue $402 million versus i/b/e/s view $403 million

* Sees adjusted net income growth in 2016 in range of 14-16%

* Board authorized a share repurchase program of up to $300 million of company's outstanding common stock

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 7 to 9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.