a year ago
BRIEF-Parexel International Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.94
August 3, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Parexel International Corp Sees Q1 Fy 2017 Revenue $520

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.94

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Parexel international reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.83

* Confirm previous revenue guidance and increase our adjusted diluted eps guidance for fiscal year 2017

* Parexel international corp says q4 gaap operating margin of 10.8%; q4 adjusted operating margin of 12.8%

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap eps $3.79-$4.05

* Sees q1 gaap eps $0.80-$0.88

* Sees q1 non-gaap eps $0.82-$0.90

* $530 million

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap eps $3.79-$4.05

* Backlog as of june 30, 2016 was $5.7 billion, an increase of $400 million year over year

* Qtrly total revenue $627.8 million versus $605.2 million

* Sees fy 2017 gaap eps $3.72-$3.98 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
