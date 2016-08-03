FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Q2 Holdings Inc Announces second quarter 2016 financial results
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Q2 Holdings Inc Announces second quarter 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Q2 Holdings Inc

* Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $36 million versus I/B/E/S view $35.7 million

* Q2 holdings inc sees q3 total revenue of $37.4 million to $38.2 million

* Sees Full Year 2016 adjusted EBITDA of negative $4.2 million to negative $5.2 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.34, revenue view $147.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 Holdings Inc sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA of negative $1.0 million to negative $1.5 million.

* Year 2016 total revenue of $147.9 million to $149.3 million

* Q2 holdings inc qtrly loss per share $0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.