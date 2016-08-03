FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marathon Oil Q2 revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
August 3, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marathon Oil Q2 revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp

* Marathon Oil reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.20

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marathon Oil cCrp says expects Q3 2016 north America E&P production available for sale to average 200,000 to 210,000 net boed

* Q2 total revenue and other income $1.30 billion versus $1.53 billion last year

* Qtrly North America E&P production costs were $6.28 per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE), down 13 percent from the year-ago period

* Company is adjusting its full-year 2016 E&P Production guidance range resulting in a new range of 330,000 to 345,000 net BOED

* Full-Year guidance for North America Unit production costs is being adjusted down by $1.00 per boe to a range of $6.00 to $7.00 per BOE

* FY guidance for International Unit Production costs is being adjusted down by $0.50 per boe to a range of $4.50 to $5.50 per BOE

* Q2 revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marathon Oil Corp says Q2 total company production averaged 384,000 net BOED in line with guidance

* Full-Year capital program expected to be $1.3 billion

* Expects Q3 2016 North America E&P Production available for sale to average 200,000 to 210,000 net BOED

* Q3 International E&P production available for sale (excluding Libya) is expected to be within a range of 125,000 to 135,000 net BOED

* Sees Q3 OSM Synthetic Crude Oil Production is expected to range from 45,000 to 50,000 net BBLD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

