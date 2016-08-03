BRIEF-Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc Reports financial results for Q2

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc

* Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Reports financial results for second quarter of 2016

* Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc qtrly earnings per diluted share $0.62

* Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc qtrly net premiums earned $ 108.9 million , up 15 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc qtrly gross combined ratio declined to 85.7% in 2Q16 from 95.5% in 1Q16

* Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on company's common stock of $0.06 per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: