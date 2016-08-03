FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Schweitzer-Mauduit Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.85 from cont ops
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Schweitzer-Mauduit Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.85 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Schweitzer-mauduit International Inc

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.85 from continuing operations

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.93

* Swm announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales rose 19.5 percent to $217.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.85 from continuing operations

* Mauduit international inc - financial results are likely to be considerably stronger in first half of year versus second half

* Mauduit- political events like brexit provide uncertainty on potential currency movements through year

* Currency translation impact on q2 earnings was neutral Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.