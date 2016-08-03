FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hillenbrand Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.48
August 3, 2016 / 10:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hillenbrand Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hillenbrand Inc

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

* Q3 revenue fell 7 percent to $371 million

* Hillenbrand Inc says now sees 2016 organic constant currency revenue growth in range of negative 7% to negative 5%, compared to down 2% to flat previously

* Hillenbrand Inc qtrly adjusted diluted eps

$0.53

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $406.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hillenbrand inc sees 2016 adjusted eps to be $1.98 to $2.05

* Hillenbrand inc says order volume fell short of expectations in Q3, particularly in area of large systems projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

