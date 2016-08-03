BRIEF-Oasis Petroleum Q2 loss per share $0.51

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Oasis Petroleum Inc

* Oasis Petroleum announces quarter ended June 30, 2016 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.51

* Q2 adjusted Non-GAAP loss per share $0.11

* Reduced borrowings under our revolver from $65 million at end of q1 of 2016 to $35 million at end of q2 of 2016

* Increasing our full year production guidance to 48,500 to 49,500 boepd.

* Plan to complete 53 gross (34.3 net) wells in 2016

* Says produced 41, 176 boepd of oil in q2 of 2016 versus 44,043 boepd last year