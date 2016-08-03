BRIEF-RLJ Lodging Trust sees FY pro forma revpar growth between 1.5% to 2.5%

Aug 4 (Reuters) - RLJ Lodging Trust Says Adjusted Ffo Per Common Share And Unit

* RLJ lodging trust reports second quarter 2016 results

* RLJ lodging trust says Q2 pro forma revpar increased 1.9%, pro forma adr increased 1.6%, and pro forma occupancy increased 0.4%

* Diluted for three months ended June 30, 2016, was $0.82

* Sees FY pro forma consolidated hotel ebitda between $415.0 million to $425.0 million

* Sees FY pro forma consolidated hotel ebitda between $415.0 million to $425.0 million

* Sees FY pro forma revpar growth between 1.5% to 2.5%