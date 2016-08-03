FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-RLJ Lodging Trust sees FY pro forma revpar growth between 1.5% to 2.5%
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-RLJ Lodging Trust sees FY pro forma revpar growth between 1.5% to 2.5%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - RLJ Lodging Trust Says Adjusted Ffo Per Common Share And Unit

* RLJ lodging trust reports second quarter 2016 results

* RLJ lodging trust says Q2 pro forma revpar increased 1.9%, pro forma adr increased 1.6%, and pro forma occupancy increased 0.4%

* Diluted for three months ended June 30, 2016, was $0.82

* Sees FY pro forma consolidated hotel ebitda between $415.0 million to $425.0 million

* RLJ lodging trust reports second quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY pro forma revpar growth between 1.5% to 2.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.