BRIEF-Questar posts Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Questar Reports Second

* Quarter 2016 adjusted earnings of $35.4 million, $0.20 per diluted share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says questar and dominion resources continue to make progress on pending merger

* Qtrly total revenues $174.1 million versus $199.3 million

* Says subject to required regulatory approvals, questar expects merger to be completed during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: