BRIEF-WP Glimcher Inc posts Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.43

Aug 3 (Reuters) - WP Glimcher Inc

* WP Glimcher reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 FFO per share $0.45

* Sees Q3 2016 FFO per share $0.42 to $0.44

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.43 excluding items

* Maintaining its previously issued guidance for FFO, as adjusted, in a range of $1.76 to $1.82 per diluted share for 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Maintaining its guidance for NOI growth for core portfolio in range of 1.5 pct to 2.5 pct for year ending December 31, 2016.

* Updating its guidance for FY 2016 net income attributable to shareholders and now expects a range of $0.27 to $0.33 per diluted share

* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says company is maintaining its previously issued full-year guidance for FFO of $1.76 to $1.82 per share