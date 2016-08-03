FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-The Middleby Corporation announces new credit facility
August 3, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-The Middleby Corporation announces new credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Middleby Corp

* The Middleby Corporation announces new credit facility

* New facility bears an interest rate of libor plus a margin of 1.50 pct, which is adjusted quarterly based upon company's leverage ratio

* Entered five-year $2.5 billion multi-currency senior revolving credit deal, with potential under certain circumstances to increase to $3 billion

* Facility replaces company's pre-existing $1.25 billion senior revolving credit facility

* New facility provides for availability to fund acquisitions and share repurchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

