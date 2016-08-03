BRIEF-The Middleby Corporation announces new credit facility

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Middleby Corp
* The Middleby Corporation announces new credit facility
* New facility bears an interest rate of libor plus a margin of 1.50 pct, which is adjusted quarterly based upon company's leverage ratio
* Entered five-year $2.5 billion multi-currency senior revolving credit deal, with potential under certain circumstances to increase to $3 billion
* Facility replaces company's pre-existing $1.25 billion senior revolving credit facility
* New facility provides for availability to fund acquisitions and share repurchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: