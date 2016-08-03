BRIEF-Belmond ltd Q2 earnings per share $0.08

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Belmond Ltd

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $158.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $163.3 million

* Belmond ltd. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy same store worldwide owned hotel revpar growth guidance on a constant currency basis 3% - 7%

* Sees fy same store worldwide owned hotel revpar growth guidance on a constant currency basis 7% - 11%

* Qtrly same store revenue per available room ("revpar") down 4% from prior-year quarter; down 1% on a constant currency basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: