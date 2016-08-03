FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kinaxis Inc. reports Q2 adjusted diluted EPS $0.20
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kinaxis Inc. reports Q2 adjusted diluted EPS $0.20

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kinaxis Inc says -

* Kinaxis Inc. reports fiscal second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue view $27.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $111.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.20

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says total revenue for Q2 was $28.7 million, an increase of 21% compared to same period in 2015.

* Sees full year 2016 annual total revenue to be in range of $112 million to $115 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

