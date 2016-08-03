FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Oryx Petroleum Qtrly loss per share $0.05
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Oryx Petroleum Qtrly loss per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd

* Oryx petroleum second quarter 2016 financial and operational results

* Re-Forecasted capital expenditures for 2016 are $32 million, reduced from previous forecast of $62 million.

* Says average gross oil production of 3,100 barrels per day for q2 2016 from demir dagh field

* Expects cash on hand at june 30, 2016, cash receipts to fund expenditures through end of 2017

* "pursuit of growth capital expenditures in 2017 will likely require external funding."

* Says expects gross oil production from hawler license area to approximate 8,000 to 9,000 bbl/d by end of 2016

* Qtrly revenue $7.1 million versus $9.4 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $8.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.