FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Tourmaline Qtrly loss per share $0.34
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tourmaline Qtrly loss per share $0.34

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tourmaline Oil Corp

* Tourmaline achieves strong first half growth with a cash flow budget

* Qtrly revenue $247.1 million versus $298.7 million

* Q2 2016 average production of 185,812 boepd represents a 29% increase over q2 2015 production of 143,634 boepd

* Company remains on track for full-year 2016 average production of between 190,000 and 195,000 boepd

* Current 2017 production guidance of 215,000 boepd is based on a 12-rig drilling program

* Will expand 2017 drilling program should commodity prices generate incremental cash flow in excess of current 2017 forecast of $1.2 billion

* Expects strong second half 2016 production growth with over 100 new wells across all 3 core complexes coming on-stream prior to year-end

* Current 2017 production guidance of 215,000 boepd

* Will expand 2017 drilling program should commodity prices generate incremental cash flow in excess of current 2017 forecast of $1.2 billion

* Expects strong h2 2016 production growth with over 100 new wells across all three core complexes coming on-stream prior to year-end

* Qtrly loss per share $0.34

* First half 2016 average production of 190,820 boepd, within fy guidance range of 190,000-195,000 boepd and 33% increase over 1h 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.