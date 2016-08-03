FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Piedmont Office Realty Trust Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.34
August 3, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Piedmont Office Realty Trust Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.34

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc Sees Full

* Piedmont office realty trust reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $135.3 million versus $146.7 million

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.34

* Narrowing its previous guidance for full-year 2016

* Year nareit ffo applicable to common stock $232 to $239 million

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Piedmont office realty trust inc qtrly core funds from operations of $0.40 per diluted share

* Year core ffo per diluted share $1.60 - $1.66

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

