a year ago
BRIEF-Atmos Energy Q3 earnings per share $0.69
August 3, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Atmos Energy Q3 earnings per share $0.69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Atmos Energy Corp

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.25 to $3.35 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.69

* Atmos energy corporation reports earnings for fiscal 2016 third quarter and nine months; reaffirms fiscal 2016 guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.67 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.28, revenue view $4.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fiscal 2016 guidance

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.42per share

* Capital expenditures for fiscal 2016 are now expected to be at top end of previously announced range, approximating $1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

