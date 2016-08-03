FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Iamgold's net operating cash flow increases 125%
August 3, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Iamgold's net operating cash flow increases 125%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Iamgold Corp

* Iamgold's net operating cash flow increases 125%

* Q2 loss per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to $232.5 million

* Remain confident in guidance for year

* Qtrly attributable gold production of 197,000 ounces; gold sales of 187,000 ounces

* Says maintaining 2016 production guidance of 770,000 to 800,000 attributable ounces

* Iamgold corp says q2 gold margins increase 36% to $513/oz from q2/15

* Expect positive consolidated free cash flow for second half of year if gold remains above $1,300 an ounce

* Qtrly gold all-in sustaining costs of $1,114/oz sold

* "intends to move ahead with sadiola sulphide project by end of year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

