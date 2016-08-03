FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-CF Industries Holdings Inc reports Q2 earnings $0.20/shr
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CF Industries Holdings Inc reports Q2 earnings $0.20/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - CF Industries Holdings Inc says -

* CF Industries Holdings, Inc. reports second quarter net earnings of $47 million and EBITDA of $329 million; adjusted net earnings of $77 million and adjusted EBITDA of $342 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 sales $1.13 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.13 billion

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to have total capital expenditures for 2016 in range of $2.0 billion to $2.2 billion

* "Expects a continued challenging price environment through 2017"

* CF industries Holdings Inc says new Donaldsonville ammonia plant expected to begin production in Q3

* "Additional urea and uan production capacity in North America is scheduled to come on line in first or Q2 of 2017"

* "Believe it is prudent to suspend share repurchases and allow current share repurchase authorization to expire in December 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.