BRIEF-Terra Nitrogen Company Q2 shr $3.22

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Terra Nitrogen Company

* Q2 sales $126.7 million versus $153.6 million

* Terra Nitrogen Company, L.P. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $3.22

* For full year 2016, TNCLP is expected to have capital expenditures in range of $30 million to $40 million.

* Says results for Q2 of 2016 included an unrealized net mark-to-market gain on natural gas derivatives of $27.3 mln

* Terra Nitrogen Company LP says Q2 ammonia sales volume decreased by 11 percent and uan sales volume increased by 28 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: