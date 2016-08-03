BRIEF-Alimera Sciences Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.15

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Alimera Sciences Inc

* Alimera sciences announces second quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.15

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.17

* Q2 revenue rose 66 percent to $9.6 million

* Alimera sciences inc says has engaged in discussions with fda regarding potential future indications for iluvien

* Based on discussions, believes it should be able to establish adequate evidence of safety and efficacy for approval of iluvien for additional indication Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

