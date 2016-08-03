BRIEF-WGL Holdings Q3 operating earnings per share $0.33

Aug 3 (Reuters) - WGL Holdings Inc says -

* WGL Holdings, Inc. reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results; affirms fiscal year 2016 guidance

* Sees FY 2016 NON-GAAP operating earnings per share $3.00 to $3.20

* Says affirming consolidated NON-GAAP operating earnings estimate for fiscal year 2016

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.33

* Qtrly total operating revenues $440.6 million versus $441.2 million

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S