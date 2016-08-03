FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity Group Q1 EPS C$0.05 excluding items
August 3, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity Group Q1 EPS C$0.05 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.05 excluding items

* Q1 revenue fell 3.9 percent to c$206.2 million

* Canaccord Genuity group inc. Reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.04

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aum in canada and aum in uk & europe and australia were $33 billion at end of q1/17

* Canaccord Genuity group inc says "expect continuing challenges for our uk and europe capital markets operations given uncertainty in that region"

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
