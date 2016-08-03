FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Columbia Property Trust prices part of 10-year unsecured notes
August 3, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Columbia Property Trust prices part of 10-year unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Columbia Property Trust

* Prices $350 Million Of 10 -year unsecured notes

* Priced offering of $350 million amount of senior notes due August 15, 2026, at a price of $996.26 per $1,000 in principal amount

* Says operating partnership, Columbia Property Trust operating partnership, LP., has priced public offering

* Priced a public offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 3.650% senior unsecured notes due august 15, 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

