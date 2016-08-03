FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco Q2 EPS C$0.675
August 3, 2016 / 10:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco Q2 EPS C$0.675

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Great-west Lifeco Inc

* West lifeco reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.675

* West lifeco inc - lifeco sales in q2 of 2016 of $24.9 billion were up 1% compared to same quarter in 2015.

* West lifeco inc says consolidated assets under administration at june 30, 2016 were approximately $1.2 trillion, a decrease of $28.7 billion from december 31, 2015

* West lifeco - total united states segment assets under administration at june 30, 2016 were $786 billion compared to $808 billion at december 31, 2015

* West lifeco inc says lifeco premiums and deposits in q2 of 2016 of $28.2 billion were up 28% from same quarter in 2015

* Says insurance & annuities sales for q2 of 2016 were $5.6 billion, compared to $3.4 billion a year ago

* West lifeco inc - total canada segment assets under administration at june 30, 2016 were $171 billion compared to $166 billion at december 31, 2015

* West lifeco inc - total europe segment assets under administration at june 30, 2016 were $227 billion compared to $238 billion at december 31, 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
