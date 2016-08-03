FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Redknee solutions reports Q3 loss $0.11/shr
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 11:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Redknee solutions reports Q3 loss $0.11/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Redknee Solutions Inc

* Redknee Solutions reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Qtrly net loss was $12.3 million, or $0.11 loss per share (including $4.1 million in restructuring costs)

* "we expect that our backlog will contribute to increased revenue visibility for fiscal year 2017"

* Sees fiscal 2017 revenue of between $170 million and $180 million

* Qtrly revenue totalled $40.5 million compared to $46.7 million

* Qtrly order backlog increased both year-over-year and sequentially to a record $180.7 million

* Sees fiscal 2016 revenue of between $170 million and $172 million

* "in fiscal 2017 we expect to generate adjusted ebitda in range of $15 to $20 million dollars" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.