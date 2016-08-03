FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Allstate Corp posts Q2 earnings per share $0.64
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 11:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allstate Corp posts Q2 earnings per share $0.64

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Allstate Corp

* Allstate net income impacted by catastrophes

* Q2 revenue rose 2 percent to $9.2 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net investment income of $762 million declined $27 million in Q2 of 2016 compared to q2 of 2015

* Qtrly decline in net income was due primarily to higher catastrophe losses

* Allstate net income impacted by catastrophes

* Qtrly catastrophe losses $961 million versus $797 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.