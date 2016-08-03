BRIEF-Allstate Corp posts Q2 earnings per share $0.64

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Allstate Corp
* Allstate net income impacted by catastrophes
* Q2 revenue rose 2 percent to $9.2 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.64
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says net investment income of $762 million declined $27 million in Q2 of 2016 compared to q2 of 2015
* Qtrly decline in net income was due primarily to higher catastrophe losses
* Qtrly catastrophe losses $961 million versus $797 million