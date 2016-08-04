BRIEF-Vimpelcom says FY16 guidance confirmed

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Vimpelcom Ltd

* Vimpelcom reports H1 2016 results in line with expectations; fy16 guidance confirmed

* Q2 revenue $2.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.18 billion

* Remain confident of securing regulatory approval for ck hutchison agreements from european commission, expected by 8 september 2016

* Says fy16 guidance confirmed, albeit at lower end of range for service revenue and underlying ebitda margin

* As of today, no statement of objections has been received from european commission on agreement with CK Hutchinson