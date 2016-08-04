FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Sapiens Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.11
August 4, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sapiens Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sapiens International Corporation Nv

* Q2 revenue $53 million versus i/b/e/s view $50.8 million

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sapiens reports q2 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $211 million to $215 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $209.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises fy guidance to revenues of $211 to $215 million, or annual growth of 18%-20%, up from prior guidance of $207 to $211 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
