FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources Q2 loss per share $0.31
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources Q2 loss per share $0.31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd

* Canadian natural resources limited announces 2016 second quarter results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.31; qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.19

* Says forecasts annual 2016 production levels to average between 514,000 and 563,000 bbl/d of crude oil

* Sees annual 2016 production levels to average between 1,705 and 1,735 mmcf/d of natural gas, before royalties

* q3/16 production guidance before royalties is forecast to average between 458,000 and 484,000 bbl/d of crude oil and ngls

* Sees q3 natural gas production between 1,645 mmcf/d and 1,685 mmcf/d

* Qtrly daily natural gas production before royalties 1,689 mmcf/d versus 1,779 mmcf/d

* Says corporate production volumes averaged 783,988 boe/d in q2/16, representing a 3% decrease

* Qtrly daily crude oil and ngls production before royalties 502,410 bbl/d versus 509,047 bbl/d

* Reallocated $50 million of development capital across basin while remaining within annual corporate capital guidance Source text for Eikon: nMKWH0gcga Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.